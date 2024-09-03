Japan: Typhoon 10 causes devastating damage, raises climate change concerns

September 3, 2024_ Typhoon 10 has caused severe damage in several regions of Japan, with seven deaths and 126 injuries. Recent analysis suggests that climate change may have contributed to the typhoon's intensification, increasing its strength by 7.5%. Affected areas, such as the city of Ikeda in Gifu Prefecture, are facing difficulties in recovery, with many homes flooded. The source of this information is ntv.co.jp. Experts warn that global warming could lead to an increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events in Japan and around the world.