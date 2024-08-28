Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
Japan: Typhoon 10 hits Japan, disrupting transportation and tourism

August 27, 2024_ The strong Typhoon 10 is causing significant disruption in Japan, with delays and cancellations of rail and air travel. Travel...

28 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 27, 2024_ The strong Typhoon 10 is causing significant disruption in Japan, with delays and cancellations of rail and air travel. Travel companies are receiving a high number of cancellations and inquiries from concerned customers. On August 27, the Tōkaidō Shinkansen stopped service due to heavy rain in Shizuoka, while other lines may be affected in the coming days. Authorities and businesses are preparing emergency measures, but the situation remains uncertain due to the typhoon's slow progress, as reported by sankei.com. Weather forecasts indicate that the typhoon may continue to affect transportation operations and businesses in the coming weeks.

in Evidenza