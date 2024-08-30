Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Typhoon 10 hits Kyushu causing disruption and evacuations

August 29, 2024_ Typhoon 10 made landfall in Satsumasendai City, Kagoshima Prefecture, moving slowly northward. Heavy rains and strong winds led to...

Japan: Typhoon 10 hits Kyushu causing disruption and evacuations
30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 29, 2024_ Typhoon 10 made landfall in Satsumasendai City, Kagoshima Prefecture, moving slowly northward. Heavy rains and strong winds led to road closures and suspension of public transportation services in several areas, including Fukuoka and Saga. About 15 people took refuge in an evacuation center in Takeo, worried about the risk of landslides. Public schools in Fukuoka announced they would close on August 30 due to the adverse weather conditions, ntv.co.jp reported. The typhoon also had a significant impact on businesses, with many stores temporarily closing to ensure customer safety.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
including Fukuoka winds led to Fukuoka hits Kyushu
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza