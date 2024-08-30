Japan: Typhoon 10 hits Kyushu causing disruption and evacuations

August 29, 2024_ Typhoon 10 made landfall in Satsumasendai City, Kagoshima Prefecture, moving slowly northward. Heavy rains and strong winds led to road closures and suspension of public transportation services in several areas, including Fukuoka and Saga. About 15 people took refuge in an evacuation center in Takeo, worried about the risk of landslides. Public schools in Fukuoka announced they would close on August 30 due to the adverse weather conditions, ntv.co.jp reported. The typhoon also had a significant impact on businesses, with many stores temporarily closing to ensure customer safety.