Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: 'Ueno de. Panda Beer Festa 2024' kicks off with concerts and craft beers

August 13, 2024_ From August 16 to 25, 2024, Tokyo's Ueno Park will host the 'Ueno de. Panda Beer Festa 2024', an event dedicated to promoting local...

Japan: 'Ueno de. Panda Beer Festa 2024' kicks off with concerts and craft beers
13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 13, 2024_ From August 16 to 25, 2024, Tokyo's Ueno Park will host the 'Ueno de. Panda Beer Festa 2024', an event dedicated to promoting local culture and community. The event will feature a selection of craft beers from different regions of Japan, along with live performances by artists such as hip-hop group 'nobodyknows+' and singer 'Shinhamaleon'. In addition, there will be traditional food and charity activities, with part of the proceeds going to local disabled facilities. The news was reported by asahi.com. The festival is an important initiative for community revitalization and the promotion of Japanese culture through music and food.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
event will feature traditional food event collettività
Vedi anche
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza