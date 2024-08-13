Japan: 'Ueno de. Panda Beer Festa 2024' kicks off with concerts and craft beers

August 13, 2024_ From August 16 to 25, 2024, Tokyo's Ueno Park will host the 'Ueno de. Panda Beer Festa 2024', an event dedicated to promoting local culture and community. The event will feature a selection of craft beers from different regions of Japan, along with live performances by artists such as hip-hop group 'nobodyknows+' and singer 'Shinhamaleon'. In addition, there will be traditional food and charity activities, with part of the proceeds going to local disabled facilities. The news was reported by asahi.com. The festival is an important initiative for community revitalization and the promotion of Japanese culture through music and food.