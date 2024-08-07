Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: Uncertainties about the future of public pensions according to a recent survey

07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
06 August 2024_ A survey conducted by the Kioicho Strategic Institute revealed that 30% of respondents do not trust government estimates regarding public pensions. Furthermore, 38% oppose proposals to abolish or reduce the pension system for older workers, while 66.8% express concern about a future decrease in pension benefits. The research, which involved 1,000 people over the age of 18, was carried out on July 30, 2024. The source of origin is sankei.com. The survey highlights Japanese citizens' growing concerns about the sustainability of the pension system and their future economic security.

