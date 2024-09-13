Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Uniqlo surpasses 2,500 stores and opens a store in Rome Termini

September 12, 2024_ Uniqlo has announced that it has surpassed 2,500 stores worldwide, with significant expansion in Europe, including the opening of...

Japan: Uniqlo surpasses 2,500 stores and opens a store in Rome Termini
13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 12, 2024_ Uniqlo has announced that it has surpassed 2,500 stores worldwide, with significant expansion in Europe, including the opening of a new store in Rome, at Termini station. This store marks the first store in a train station for the Japanese brand in Europe, underlining the importance of the Italian market. The chain plans to open more than 20 new stores in Europe, North America and Asia, continuing to promote the concept of 'LifeWear', which aims to improve people's daily lives. The news was reported by fashionsnap.com. Uniqlo, known for its functional and affordable clothing, is strengthening its presence in Italy, a key market for European fashion.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
store This store marks the first store Europa stores and opens
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza