Japan: Uniqlo surpasses 2,500 stores and opens a store in Rome Termini

September 12, 2024_ Uniqlo has announced that it has surpassed 2,500 stores worldwide, with significant expansion in Europe, including the opening of a new store in Rome, at Termini station. This store marks the first store in a train station for the Japanese brand in Europe, underlining the importance of the Italian market. The chain plans to open more than 20 new stores in Europe, North America and Asia, continuing to promote the concept of 'LifeWear', which aims to improve people's daily lives. The news was reported by fashionsnap.com. Uniqlo, known for its functional and affordable clothing, is strengthening its presence in Italy, a key market for European fashion.