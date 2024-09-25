Japan: University of Tokyo raises tuition fees after 20 years

September 24, 2024_ The University of Tokyo has announced a tuition fee increase of approximately 100,000 yen starting from the 2025 academic year, marking the first increase in two decades. The prestigious national university said it is committed to continuously improving the educational environment for current and future students. The tuition increase is part of a broader plan to secure the financial resources needed to improve facilities and services. Other Japanese universities may follow the University of Tokyo's example. The news was reported by 毎日新聞, highlighting the financial challenges that Japanese educational institutions are facing. The University of Tokyo is one of Japan's most renowned universities, known for its academic excellence and for producing leaders in the country.