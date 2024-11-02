Japan: Urgent Inspection Results of Water Infrastructure After Noto Earthquake

November 1, 2024_ The Japanese Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has released the results of an emergency inspection of water infrastructure following the earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in January. The inspection revealed that the seismic resistance rate of pipes connecting crucial buildings, such as shelters and emergency hospitals, is only 39% nationwide. This raises concerns about the safety of infrastructure in the event of future earthquakes. The source of this information is 毎日新聞. The Japanese government is now considering measures to improve the resilience of water networks and ensure the safety of the population in the event of natural disasters.