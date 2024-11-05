Japan: Valentino Celebrates Alessandro Michele's First Collection with Exclusive Event in Omotesando

November 5, 2024_ Valentino has opened a special event to celebrate Alessandro Michele's first collection, titled "Avant Les Débuts," at its Omotesando store in Tokyo from November 2 to 17, 2024. During the event, visitors can admire the new design and the V-shaped motif, "Tuttala V," that characterizes the collection. The initiative represents an important fusion between Italian fashion and the Japanese market, highlighting Michele's influence in the contemporary fashion scene. The celebration also includes the distribution of exclusive wallpapers through Valentino LINE's official account. The news was reported by fashionpost.jp, highlighting the impact of Italian creativity in the world of fashion. Valentino continues to strengthen the ties between Italy and Japan, bringing the elegance and innovation of Italian design to the heart of Tokyo.