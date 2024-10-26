Japan: Valentino presents its collection in Tokyo with an exclusive pop-up

October 25, 2024_ Valentino has opened a pop-up store at Isetan Shinjuku in Tokyo, available until October 29, 2024. The event features Alessandro Michele's 'Avant Les Débuts' collection, featuring a selection of men's and women's clothing, bags, and accessories. Model Mori Kaho attended the opening, wearing pieces from the new collection, including an elegant organza mini dress. The news was reported by magmoe.com, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion in Japan. This pop-up represents an important opportunity for Japanese fashionistas to discover the elegance and creativity of the Italian brand.