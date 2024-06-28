Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:58
Japan: Valextra exhibition in Tokyo celebrates Italian craftsmanship

28 giugno 2024 | 11.50
Redazione Adnkronos
28 June 2024_ The Milanese leather goods brand Valextra will inaugurate an exhibition in Tokyo on 6 July at the 21_21 DESIGN SIGHT gallery. The exhibition, entitled 'Inside of the Edges and Lines', will feature the works of Japanese artist Fumiko Imano, who immortalized the process of creating Valextra bags in their Milan atelier. Imano's photographs, characterized by his iconic 'twin' self-portraits, offer an artistic and documentary vision of artisanal work. The exhibition will also include the tools used by Valextra's master craftsmen, offering an immersion in the world of Italian leather goods. This is reported by wwdjapan.com. The event will be held until July 15th and entry will be free.

