Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Venchi presents the 2024 Christmas collection inspired by Italian art

October 29, 2024_ Venchi, a historic Italian chocolate maker with over 140 years of history, will launch its 2024 Christmas collection starting...

30 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
October 29, 2024_ Venchi, a historic Italian chocolate maker with over 140 years of history, will launch its 2024 Christmas collection starting November 1st in stores in Japan. The new collection, designed by illustrator Anna Higgie, features festive motifs such as reindeer and snowflakes, evoking a nostalgic and classic atmosphere. Highlighted products include several types of Advent calendars and a variety of gift boxes, all designed to make the holiday season special. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the appreciation for Italian confectionery tradition also in Japan. Venchi continues to expand its international presence, bringing the authentic taste of Italian chocolate around the world.

