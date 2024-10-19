Japan: Versace launches new Mosaic watch collection

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
October 18, 2024_ Italian fashion brand Versace, through its Japanese distributor Ueni Boeki, presents the new watch collection 'Versace Mosaic' on...

19 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
October 18, 2024_ Italian fashion brand Versace, through its Japanese distributor Ueni Boeki, presents the new watch collection 'Versace Mosaic' on October 18, 2024. This Fall-Winter 2024 collection is inspired by the iconic designs of Versace fashion collections, combining classic and contemporary elements in an innovative style proposal. The watches feature unique details such as the geometric mosaic pattern and distinctive symbols of the brand, such as the Medusa and the Greca. The news was reported by bunshun.jp, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion in the Japanese market. The watches will be available exclusively at the Versace online store and boutiques in Japan.

