Japan: Versace launches new VERSACE CHRONO X watch in collaboration with Ueni Trading

November 08, 2024_ Italian fashion brand Versace, through its Japanese distributor Ueni Trading, will launch the new VERSACE CHRONO X watch on November 15, 2024. This watch combines classic and contemporary design elements, reflecting Versace's distinctive aesthetic, with iconic details such as the Greca motif and the Medusa. The collection, which shares design codes with the brand's fashion, is made with Swiss chronograph movements, emphasizing high quality and craftsmanship. The news was reported by jiji.com, highlighting the importance of Italian fashion in the Japanese market. The watch will be available at Versace boutiques in Ginza and online, continuing to strengthen the bond between Italy and Japan in the luxury sector.