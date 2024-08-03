Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
Japan: Vice Finance Minister Kanda resigns after three years of economic challenges

August 3, 2024_ Japanese Vice Finance Minister Kanda announced his resignation at the end of July 2024, after a tenure characterized by significant...

Japan: Vice Finance Minister Kanda resigns after three years of economic challenges
03 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 3, 2024_ Japanese Vice Finance Minister Kanda announced his resignation at the end of July 2024, after a tenure characterized by significant economic challenges, including the historic devaluation of the yen. In an exclusive interview, Kanda discussed the difficulties faced, underlining the importance of improving productivity for the future of the Japanese economy. He also highlighted the need for structural reforms to address economic challenges and rising inflation. The source of this news is ntv.co.jp. Kanda played a crucial role during his tenure, addressing global issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions as Japan sought to maintain its international competitiveness.

