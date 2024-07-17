Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Visit of Minister Kamikawa to the Port of Gioia Tauro

16 July 2024_ The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Kamikawa Yoko, visited the Port of Gioia Tauro in Italy during her participation in the G7...

Japan: Visit of Minister Kamikawa to the Port of Gioia Tauro
17 luglio 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

16 July 2024_ The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Kamikawa Yoko, visited the Port of Gioia Tauro in Italy during her participation in the G7 Trade Ministers' Meeting. Accompanied by Antonio Tajani, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Kamikawa observed the equipment for the safety and efficiency of shipments. Tajani illustrated the importance of the port for the Gaza support initiative, 'Food for Gaza'. Kamikawa highlighted the port's crucial role for the global supply chain and for Japan, which depends heavily on shipping. Mofa.go.jp reports it. The visit highlighted the cooperation between Italy and Japan in the context of global logistics infrastructure.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Japan in the context cooperation between Italy Giappone Italia
Vedi anche
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza