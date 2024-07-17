Japan: Visit of Minister Kamikawa to the Port of Gioia Tauro

16 July 2024_ The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Kamikawa Yoko, visited the Port of Gioia Tauro in Italy during her participation in the G7 Trade Ministers' Meeting. Accompanied by Antonio Tajani, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Kamikawa observed the equipment for the safety and efficiency of shipments. Tajani illustrated the importance of the port for the Gaza support initiative, 'Food for Gaza'. Kamikawa highlighted the port's crucial role for the global supply chain and for Japan, which depends heavily on shipping. Mofa.go.jp reports it. The visit highlighted the cooperation between Italy and Japan in the context of global logistics infrastructure.