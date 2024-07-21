Japan: Volleyball player Yūki Ishikawa becomes Tod's ambassador

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
20 July 2024_ The well-known Japanese volleyball player Yūki Ishikawa has been named the new 'Tod's Friends' by the Italian footwear brand Tod's. The news was accompanied by the publication of images on the brand's social media, where Ishikawa appears in elegant autumn-winter clothes, showing a different side to his sporty image. It is the first time that an athlete takes on this role for Tod's, marking an important collaboration between the worlds of sport and fashion. Ishikawa's choice underlines the growing influence of Japanese athletes on the international fashion scene. Mainichikirei.jp reports it. This collaboration also highlights the increasingly close bond between Italy and Japan in the luxury and style sector.

