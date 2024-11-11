Japan: Wakayama adopts three declarations for labor reform

Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
11 novembre 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
November 11, 2024_ Wakayama Prefecture signed an agreement on November 8, 2024 to support three labor reform initiatives, becoming the first in Japan to do so simultaneously. The declarations include '100% paternity leave for men', 'work break' and 'support for women's reintegration into the workforce'. These measures aim to improve the work environment and promote gender equality, with the goal of increasing employee productivity and creativity. The news was reported by mainichi.jp. Wakayama, with a population of about 884,627, is known for its agricultural and manufacturing industries and is seeking to address demographic and labor challenges through these initiatives.

