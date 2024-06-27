Japan: Wondertable launches the summer collection of gourmet gifts with Italian products

June 27, 2024_ The Japanese company Wondertable has announced the launch of its summer collection of gourmet gifts through the Wondertable Mall website. Among the products offered, high-quality items such as Umbrian truffle butter and pizzas with buffalo mozzarella from Obicà Mozzarella Bar stand out. These Italian products have been selected to offer a luxury dining experience, perfect for summer gifts . The collection also includes meat sets and other gourmet products, ideal for celebrating summer in style. The website 30min.jp reports it. Wondertable, based in Tokyo, is known for its attention to quality and selection of exclusive products.