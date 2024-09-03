Japan: Yamashiro collaborates with SIDI for the motorcycle market

September 2, 2024_ Japanese motorcycle trading company Yamashiro has announced a new partnership with Italian-based SIDI Sport s.r.l., known for its technical footwear for motorcyclists. The partnership aims to introduce high-quality products to the Japanese market, combining Japanese innovation with Italian design. SIDI, based in Italy, is renowned for its attention to detail and safety, which are essential for motorcycle enthusiasts. The news was reported by newscollect.jp, highlighting the importance of the synergy between the two companies in promoting motorcycle culture in Japan. The partnership represents a significant step for Yamashiro, which aims to expand its offering with products of Italian excellence.