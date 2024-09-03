Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Yamashiro collaborates with SIDI for the motorcycle market

September 2, 2024_ Japanese motorcycle trading company Yamashiro has announced a new partnership with Italian-based SIDI Sport s.r.l., known for its...

Japan: Yamashiro collaborates with SIDI for the motorcycle market
03 settembre 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 2, 2024_ Japanese motorcycle trading company Yamashiro has announced a new partnership with Italian-based SIDI Sport s.r.l., known for its technical footwear for motorcyclists. The partnership aims to introduce high-quality products to the Japanese market, combining Japanese innovation with Italian design. SIDI, based in Italy, is renowned for its attention to detail and safety, which are essential for motorcycle enthusiasts. The news was reported by newscollect.jp, highlighting the importance of the synergy between the two companies in promoting motorcycle culture in Japan. The partnership represents a significant step for Yamashiro, which aims to expand its offering with products of Italian excellence.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
trading company Yamashiro partnership aims partnership partnership represents
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza