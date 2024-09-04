September 3, 2024_ Yamazaki Mari, a Japanese artist and writer, was the guest of the "Essence of Life" interview organized by Magniflex, a well-known Italian mattress brand. During the interview, she shared her life experience in Florence, where she lived for 11 years, delving into her passion for painting and art history. Mari also discussed the importance of sleep and relaxation, highlighting how Magniflex products are part of her daily life both in Italy and Japan. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp, highlighting the strong cultural connection between Japan and Italy. Magniflex, founded near Florence in 1962, is a world leader in the mattress industry and promotes well-being through its innovative products.