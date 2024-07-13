Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Japan: Yen falls to 157 against the dollar, significant economic impact

13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
13 July 2024_ The Japanese yen reached the value of 157 yen per dollar, marking a significant depreciation. This decline led to an economic impact of 3.5 trillion yen, affecting various sectors of the Japanese economy. Analysts expect further fluctuations in the currency market, with possible repercussions on the country's exports and imports. Japanese authorities are closely monitoring the situation to take any corrective measures. The newspaper 毎日新聞 reports it. This economic scenario could have long-term consequences for Japan's financial stability.

