Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Japan: Yen hits historic low of the last 38 years

27 giugno 2024 | 13.08
June 27, 2024_ On June 26, the foreign exchange market saw the value of the Japanese yen fall to 160.70 yen per dollar, the lowest level since December 1986. This decline was influenced by statements by Michelle Bowman, member of the Council of Federal Reserve governors, who have ruled out a reduction in short-term interest rates. The difference in interest rates between Japan and the United States has accelerated the selling of yen and buying of dollars. The value of the yen against the euro also hit an all-time low of 171.70 yen per euro. The newspaper 毎日新聞 reports it. The situation also had repercussions on the Tokyo stock market, with the shares of the main car manufacturers falling.

