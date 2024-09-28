Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Japan: Yen rises, export concerns

Japan: Yen rises, export concerns
28 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 28, 2024_ The Japanese foreign exchange market has seen a significant appreciation of the yen, which temporarily reached 142 yen per dollar. Experts warn that this strengthening could negatively affect the performance of Japanese exporting companies, making their products less competitive in international markets. Companies that rely on exports may face economic challenges due to this change in exchange rates. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The performance of the yen is a crucial issue for the Japanese economy, which relies heavily on exports for economic growth.

