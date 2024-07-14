July 14, 2024_ The value of the Japanese yen increased rapidly against the US dollar on the nights of July 11 and 12, rising 4 yen in about 40 minutes. This movement has been attributed to a possible intervention by the Japanese government and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in the currency market. The intervention was suspected after the release of the US consumer price index, which showed lower-than-expected inflation. The Japanese Ministry of Finance said that any speculative fluctuations could have serious consequences on the national economy. 毎日新聞 reports that the BoJ's reserve balance could decline by around 3 trillion yen due to the intervention. The situation has created a climate of uncertainty in the currency markets, with further movements expected in the coming days.