Japan: Young Japanese Designer Wins Fashion Award With Italian Inspiration

October 6, 2024_ A young Japanese designer recently won a prestigious fashion award, expressing his joy at the recognition received. After studying at ESMOD JAPON TOKYO, he created a collection characterized by a simple and refined design, inspired by fashion shows in Paris and Milan. His participation in the 'Kobe Fashion Contest' allowed him to obtain a scholarship to the Italian institute MARANGONI, a major fashion academy. The news, reported by mainichi.jp, underlines the influence of Italian fashion on the new generation of Japanese designers, highlighting the cultural bond between the two countries.