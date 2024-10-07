Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Young Japanese Designer Wins Fashion Award With Italian Inspiration

October 6, 2024_ A young Japanese designer recently won a prestigious fashion award, expressing his joy at the recognition received. After studying...

Japan: Young Japanese Designer Wins Fashion Award With Italian Inspiration
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
October 6, 2024_ A young Japanese designer recently won a prestigious fashion award, expressing his joy at the recognition received. After studying at ESMOD JAPON TOKYO, he created a collection characterized by a simple and refined design, inspired by fashion shows in Paris and Milan. His participation in the 'Kobe Fashion Contest' allowed him to obtain a scholarship to the Italian institute MARANGONI, a major fashion academy. The news, reported by mainichi.jp, underlines the influence of Italian fashion on the new generation of Japanese designers, highlighting the cultural bond between the two countries.

