Japan: Young samurai dedicate themselves to preserving Japanese traditions

04 August 2024_ A group of young samurai in Japan are working tirelessly to keep the country's traditions alive. These young people practice martial arts such as kendo and study traditional etiquette, with the aim of passing on their skills to future generations. Their dedication represents an important link with Japanese culture, which has its roots in centuries of history. The source of this news is 毎日新聞. The commitment of these young people is crucial to ensuring that Japanese traditions continue to thrive in a rapidly changing world.