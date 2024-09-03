Japan: Youth Suicides Rise as School Starts

September 2, 2024_ A recent report by the Japanese government revealed a spike in suicides among children under 18, with a significant increase on September 1, the day the new school year begins. This phenomenon is attributed to the pressure and anxiety that many students face after summer vacation. In response to this situation, Satoomi Ota, known as “Satchan,” has started an initiative to support children who are out of school by creating safe spaces for them, according to ntv.co.jp. Ota has also held events for parents, aimed at reducing isolation and providing support to those facing similar situations.