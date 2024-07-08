Japan: Yuriko Koike re-elected governor of Tokyo for the third time

7 July 2024_ Yuriko Koike, current governor of Tokyo, was re-elected for a third consecutive term in elections held on 7 July 2024. Koike, 71 years old, gained the support of voters thanks to her policies to support families and improve the sanitary system. Shinji Ishimaru, former mayor of Akitakata, came in second place, beating former senator Renho Murata. Koike said he had received a mandate to continue reforms. The newspaper 毎日新聞 reports it. Koike's re-election reflects citizens' confidence in his leadership and city management abilities.