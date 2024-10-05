Japan: Zoff launches a new advertising campaign with Japanese volleyball champions linked to Italy

October 4, 2024_ Japanese eyewear brand Zoff has launched a new advertising campaign titled "Zoff meets 石川兄妹", featuring famous volleyball players Yuki and Mayu Ishikawa, which will be broadcast across Japan from October 4, 2024. Yuki Ishikawa, considered one of the best volleyball players in Japan, currently plays in the Italian Serie A, while his sister Mayu made her debut in the same league in 2023, becoming the youngest Japanese player to do so. The advertising campaign features the two athletes wearing Zoff glasses and sunglasses, while they engage in Italian phrases, highlighting their connection to Italy. The news was reported by nicovideo.jp. The campaign also includes advertisements in magazines and on means of transport, highlighting the importance of fashion and style in the athletes' daily lives.