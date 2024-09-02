Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
Laos: 2024-2025 school year kicks off with major education challenges

September 2, 2024_ The Ministry of Education and Sports of Laos officially opened the 2024-2025 school year, highlighting the importance of this...

Laos: 2024-2025 school year kicks off with major education challenges
02 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
September 2, 2024_ The Ministry of Education and Sports of Laos officially opened the 2024-2025 school year, highlighting the importance of this period for the country's education system. Minister Phut Simmalavong highlighted the significant challenges, including teacher shortages and economic hardships that could affect access to education. Despite these challenges, the government is committed to improving the quality of education and ensuring a more conducive learning environment for students. The opening ceremony was attended by government officials, teachers and students, as reported by lnr.org.la. The Ministry of Education and Sports is working to address current challenges and improve teaching and learning conditions in the country.

