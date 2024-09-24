Laos: 21st China-ASEAN Trade Fair Opens in Nanning

September 23, 2024_ The 21st China-ASEAN Trade Fair opened in Nanning, China on September 22, 2024, with representatives from Laos attending. The Deputy Prime Minister of Laos expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and highlighted the importance of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. The event aims to strengthen trade ties and promote economic development in the region, with a special focus on cooperation between Laos and China. The fair represents a significant opportunity for Laos, a Southeast Asian country, to expand its trade relations and attract investment. This news was reported by lnr.org.la. The fair is held in the context of growing economic integration between ASEAN countries and China, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation.