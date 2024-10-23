Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Laos: 30th ASEAN Telecom Regulatory Council Meeting Held in Vientiane
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
23 October 2024_ This morning, 23 October 2024, the 30th meeting of the ASEAN Telecom Regulators Council (ATRC) was held in Vientiane, Laos. The meeting, chaired by Phavanh Douangbupha, was attended by over 70 delegates from 10 ASEAN countries. The meeting will discuss issues related to telecom regulation and the digital transition. The event comes ahead of another meeting to be held in Vientiane on 24-25 October 2024, which will focus on policies and strategies for the telecom sector. The source of this news is lnr.org.la. The ATRC is a body that brings together telecom regulators from ASEAN member countries to promote cooperation and development in the sector.

