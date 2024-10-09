Laos: 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits Open in Vientiane

09 October 2024_ On 9 October 2024, Vientiane, the capital of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, will host the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits under the theme of "Increasing ASEAN Connectivity and Resilience". The event is attended by leaders and representatives from various ASEAN member states, including Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, who warmly welcomed the delegates. The meeting will discuss the importance of regional cooperation and building a stronger and more cohesive ASEAN community, while also celebrating the organization's 57 years of success. This news is reported by laopost.com. This meeting is a crucial opportunity for Laos, which serves as ASEAN Chair for the third time in 2024, to strengthen ties among member countries and promote sustainable development initiatives.