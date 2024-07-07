Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Accounting Development Foundation 15th Anniversary Conference in Hong Kong

July 6, 2024_ The Accounting Development Foundation 15th Anniversary Conference was held on June 29, 2024 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition...

Laos: Accounting Development Foundation 15th Anniversary Conference in Hong Kong
07 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 6, 2024_ The Accounting Development Foundation 15th Anniversary Conference was held on June 29, 2024 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, with 434 attendees. The event, titled 'Navigating Tomorrow: Strategic Pathways for Hong Kong's Future Evolution', featured experts from various fields to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) development opportunities in Hong Kong. HKSAR Government Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po highlighted the importance of AI and the government's role in creating favorable conditions for its applications. Chan highlighted four unique advantages of Hong Kong for AI development, including strong research capabilities and a secure flow of data from mainland China. The online page laotiantimes.com reports it. The conference also discussed the importance of increasing cooperation with mainland China and other emerging markets to promote innovation and technology.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
accounting Development Foundation discuss artificial intelligence mainland China Anniversary Conference
Vedi anche
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza