July 6, 2024_ The Accounting Development Foundation 15th Anniversary Conference was held on June 29, 2024 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, with 434 attendees. The event, titled 'Navigating Tomorrow: Strategic Pathways for Hong Kong's Future Evolution', featured experts from various fields to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) development opportunities in Hong Kong. HKSAR Government Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po highlighted the importance of AI and the government's role in creating favorable conditions for its applications. Chan highlighted four unique advantages of Hong Kong for AI development, including strong research capabilities and a secure flow of data from mainland China. The online page laotiantimes.com reports it. The conference also discussed the importance of increasing cooperation with mainland China and other emerging markets to promote innovation and technology.