Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
Laos: ACMECS meeting to promote economic integration in the Mekong region
Redazione Adnkronos
November 08, 2024_ Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone chaired the 10th meeting of the ACMECS Group on Economic Integration in the Mekong Region. The event, held in Kunming, China, discussed progress and future strategies to enhance connectivity and economic cooperation among member countries. Two key documents for water management and future planning of the group were approved during the meeting, vientianetimeslao.la reported. ACMECS, which includes Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and Myanmar, focuses on promoting sustainable development and economic cooperation among its members.

