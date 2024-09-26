Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: AEBF-24 Conference Promotes Energy Sustainability in Asia

September 26, 2024_ From September 25 to 27, 2024, the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Laos hosted the 24th Asian Energy Business Forum (AEBF-24)...

Laos: AEBF-24 Conference Promotes Energy Sustainability in Asia
26 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 26, 2024_ From September 25 to 27, 2024, the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Laos hosted the 24th Asian Energy Business Forum (AEBF-24) Conference in Vientiane. The event brought together government representatives, industry experts and investors to discuss strategies to ensure sustainable and resilient energy in Asia. The conference highlighted the importance of regional cooperation to address energy challenges and promote the use of renewable energy sources. This was reported by laopost.com. The conference represents a significant opportunity for Laos to position itself as a leader in the sustainable energy transition in Asia, contributing to a greener and more secure energy future.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Laos conference Promotes Energy Sustainability Asia The conference represents
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza