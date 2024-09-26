Laos: AEBF-24 Conference Promotes Energy Sustainability in Asia

September 26, 2024_ From September 25 to 27, 2024, the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Laos hosted the 24th Asian Energy Business Forum (AEBF-24) Conference in Vientiane. The event brought together government representatives, industry experts and investors to discuss strategies to ensure sustainable and resilient energy in Asia. The conference highlighted the importance of regional cooperation to address energy challenges and promote the use of renewable energy sources. This was reported by laopost.com. The conference represents a significant opportunity for Laos to position itself as a leader in the sustainable energy transition in Asia, contributing to a greener and more secure energy future.