Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Laos: Agreement signed to establish advanced technology center
13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
September 13, 2024_ On September 12, 2024, an agreement was signed in Vientiane to establish an advanced technology center in Laos, a collaboration between the Ministry of Technology and Communication of Laos and Chinese companies. The initiative involves the use of advanced technologies for research and development in various sectors, including agriculture and environmental management. The project, worth 20 million yuan, will be implemented in four phases and aims to train local experts in the field of technology. The news was reported by laoedaily.com.la. This center represents a significant step for Laos in strengthening its technological capabilities and promoting sustainable development in the country.

