Laos: Agreement signed to improve early warning system against natural disasters

June 26, 2024_ An agreement to improve the early warning system for natural disasters in Laos was signed on June 19, 2024, at the South Korea Meteorological Organization in Seoul. The agreement was signed by Dr. Hee-Dong YOO, head of the South Korea Meteorological Organization, and Anongsone Phommachanh, head of the Bureau of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Laos. The collaboration aims to strengthen Laos' capacity to deal with disasters such as droughts, floods, landslides and typhoons, which have had severe impacts on the country's lives, properties and economy. The project, financed by the South Korean government with a budget of 4 million dollars, will last four years, from 2024 to 2027. This was reported by laoedaily.com.la. The initiative also includes improving meteorological and hydrological infrastructure and training Lao technical staff.