Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
Laos: Agreement signed to promote agricultural and forestry investments
23 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
22 July 2024_ On 19 July, at the Landmark hotel in Vientiane, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote investments in agricultural and forestry development was signed between the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and the Asia Tobacco Industry Group Co. ., Ltd. The agreement aims to develop integrated agricultural projects, including the cultivation of tobacco, bananas, sugarcane and medicinal plants, as well as the production of biofuels and animal feed. The signing took place in the presence of Bounthong Souvannavong, head of the Planning and Cooperation Department, and Yang Bo, president of the Asia Tobacco company. The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the ministry and representatives of various institutions. This is reported by pasaxon.org.la. The initiative aims to improve agricultural production for the domestic market and export, using advanced technologies.

