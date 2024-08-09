Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: AIDP project launched to fight tuberculosis in Asia

08 August 2024_ The AIDS Infectious Disease Prevention (AIDP) project to strengthen the fight against tuberculosis in ASEAN countries was inaugurated...

Laos: AIDP project launched to fight tuberculosis in Asia
09 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 August 2024_ The AIDS Infectious Disease Prevention (AIDP) project to strengthen the fight against tuberculosis in ASEAN countries was inaugurated today in Vientiane, Laos. The initiative, which involves the health ministers of member countries, aims to improve preparedness and response to outbreaks of tuberculosis and other infectious diseases. The project receives support from USAID and will work with international organizations to strengthen local capacities in disease management. The news was reported by laopost.com. Laos, a country in Southeast Asia, is facing significant challenges in the fight against tuberculosis, with an incidence rate that requires urgent and coordinated interventions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The AIDS Infectious Disease Prevention Laos ASEAN countries piano
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza