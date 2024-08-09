Laos: AIDP project launched to fight tuberculosis in Asia

08 August 2024_ The AIDS Infectious Disease Prevention (AIDP) project to strengthen the fight against tuberculosis in ASEAN countries was inaugurated today in Vientiane, Laos. The initiative, which involves the health ministers of member countries, aims to improve preparedness and response to outbreaks of tuberculosis and other infectious diseases. The project receives support from USAID and will work with international organizations to strengthen local capacities in disease management. The news was reported by laopost.com. Laos, a country in Southeast Asia, is facing significant challenges in the fight against tuberculosis, with an incidence rate that requires urgent and coordinated interventions.