Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Laos: Alert for Super Typhoon YAGI Coming to the Country

Laos: Alert for Super Typhoon YAGI Coming to the Country
08 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 September 2024_ The Lao Meteorological Department has issued a warning for Super Typhoon YAGI, which is expected to make landfall in the country on 8 September 2024. The typhoon, currently moving northwest, is expected to bring heavy rains and severe weather to several provinces, including the capital Vientiane. Local authorities have been warned to prepare for possible flooding and landslides, with special attention to vulnerable areas. This was reported by laoedaily.com.la. Residents are advised to follow the authorities' advice and stay informed about weather conditions to ensure their safety.

