Laos: Annual Venture Capital Forum Sees Unprecedented Success

October 26, 2024_ The Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2024 concluded with over 2,600 attendees and 150,000 online visits, setting new records. The two-day event brought together venture capital experts, investors and representatives of the start-up community, facilitating over 350 fundraising meetings. During the forum, innovative Web3.0 topics were discussed and matching sessions between investors and start-ups were organized. This news was reported by laotiantimes.com. The forum was a great opportunity for start-ups to connect with investors and explore new strategies in an evolving market.