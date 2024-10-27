Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
13:05
Laos: Annual Venture Capital Forum Sees Unprecedented Success

October 26, 2024_ The Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2024 concluded with over 2,600 attendees and 150,000 online visits, setting new records. The...

Laos: Annual Venture Capital Forum Sees Unprecedented Success
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 26, 2024_ The Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2024 concluded with over 2,600 attendees and 150,000 online visits, setting new records. The two-day event brought together venture capital experts, investors and representatives of the start-up community, facilitating over 350 fundraising meetings. During the forum, innovative Web3.0 topics were discussed and matching sessions between investors and start-ups were organized. This news was reported by laotiantimes.com. The forum was a great opportunity for start-ups to connect with investors and explore new strategies in an evolving market.

