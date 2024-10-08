Laos: ASEAN meeting to prepare for East Timor's accession and regional cooperation

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
08 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
07 October 2024_ ASEAN leaders met in Vientiane to discuss preparations for East Timor's accession as a member of the association and to strengthen regional cooperation. The meeting also discussed the registration of East Timor as a party to the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in East Asia (TAC). The meeting, chaired by Lao Deputy Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, was attended by representatives of several ASEAN member countries. ASEAN, which includes ten Southeast Asian nations, aims to promote stability and prosperity in the region, vientianetimeslao.la reported. The meeting also addressed issues related to preparations for the November 2024 ASEAN Summit, to be held in Vientiane, and cooperation with external partners.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ASEAN leaders met Association of South East Asian Nations Vientiane Timor Est
