Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Laos: ASEAN meeting to promote sustainable investment and economic development
18 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

17 September 2024_ On 16 September 2024, Vientiane hosted the 27th ASEAN Investment Ministers' Meeting, aiming to strengthen economic cooperation and promote sustainable investment in the region. During the meeting, participants discussed global economic challenges and the importance of a collaborative approach to address current difficulties. Lao Minister of Industry and Trade Malaythong Kommasith stressed the need to join efforts to improve the investment environment and attract high-quality capital. This news is reported by vientianetimeslao.la. The meeting was an important opportunity for ASEAN members to share experiences and strategies to address economic challenges and promote sustainable development in the region.

