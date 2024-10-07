Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Laos: ASEAN Permanent Representatives Meeting in Vientiane

06 October 2024_ On 6 October 2024, the 10th meeting of the ASEAN Committee of Permanent Representatives (CPR) was held in Vientiane, Laos. During...

Laos: ASEAN Permanent Representatives Meeting in Vientiane
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
06 October 2024_ On 6 October 2024, the 10th meeting of the ASEAN Committee of Permanent Representatives (CPR) was held in Vientiane, Laos. During the meeting, participants discussed crucial issues, including the preparation of documents for the upcoming ASEAN summits. The meeting was attended by several permanent representatives, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation. This news was reported by laoedaily.com.la. This meeting is a significant step towards strengthening cooperation among ASEAN member countries, which includes ten Southeast Asian nations, including Laos, which currently chairs the committee.

Association of South East Asian Nations ASEAN member countries upcoming ASEAN summits Laos
