Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:58
Laos: ASEAN+3 meeting to fight transnational crime

28 giugno 2024 | 11.52
Redazione Adnkronos
June 28, 2024_ The 21st ASEAN+3 Senior Officials Consultative Meeting on Countering Transnational Crime was held on June 27, 2024, chaired by Photh Sounlinh Keoprasith, Head of the Lao Public Security Department. The meeting was attended by senior officials from China, Japan, South Korea and ASEAN member countries, as well as representatives from the ASEAN Secretariat. During the meeting, various topics were discussed, including the implementation of the ASEAN+3 cooperation plan for 2023-2027 and the planning of future meetings. According to lnr.org.la, the results of this meeting will form an important basis for strengthening cooperation in the fight against transnational crime, contributing to security and economic-social development in the region and in the world.

ASEAN member countries Association of South East Asian Nations convegno meeting
