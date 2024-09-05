Laos: Australian Ambassador Visits Health, Cultural Projects in Attapeu

04 September 2024_ Australian Ambassador to Laos Ms Megan Jones visited Australian-supported health and community projects in Attapeu province from 3 to 5 September. During the visit, a handover ceremony was held at the National Convention Hall on 4 September, where 2,300 copies of the Lao version of Chinese President Xi Jinping's book "Up and Out of Poverty" were presented to the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism. Additionally, on 3 September, Laos hosted the 21st ASEAN Military Intelligence Meeting, chaired by Major General Bouavan Atthanasay of the Lao People's Army. This was reported by kpl.gov.la. Attapeu province is known for its development projects supported by various countries, while the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism is responsible for promoting culture and tourism in the country.