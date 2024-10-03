Laos: Ban on drones during ASEAN summit in Vientiane

October 3, 2024_ The Lao People's Ministry of Defense has issued a ban on the use of drones in the capital Vientiane from October 1 to 12, 2024, to coincide with the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits. The measure was taken to ensure the security of the event, which will be attended by leaders and high-level officials from ASEAN member countries. The ban applies to drones used for photography, surveillance and other activities, with exceptions only in specific authorized cases, vientianetimeslao.la reported. The ASEAN Summit is an important occasion for Laos, which hosts representatives from several Southeast Asian nations, and aims to strengthen regional cooperation.