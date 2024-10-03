Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Ban on drones during ASEAN summit in Vientiane

October 3, 2024_ The Lao People's Ministry of Defense has issued a ban on the use of drones in the capital Vientiane from October 1 to 12, 2024, to...

Laos: Ban on drones during ASEAN summit in Vientiane
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 3, 2024_ The Lao People's Ministry of Defense has issued a ban on the use of drones in the capital Vientiane from October 1 to 12, 2024, to coincide with the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits. The measure was taken to ensure the security of the event, which will be attended by leaders and high-level officials from ASEAN member countries. The ban applies to drones used for photography, surveillance and other activities, with exceptions only in specific authorized cases, vientianetimeslao.la reported. The ASEAN Summit is an important occasion for Laos, which hosts representatives from several Southeast Asian nations, and aims to strengthen regional cooperation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ban issued a ban Vientiane capital Vientiane from October
Vedi anche
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza