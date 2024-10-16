Laos: Banks meet in Vientiane to improve financial management

October 15, 2024_ On October 14, 2024, Deputy Governor of Vientiane Province Phuthanuphet Saisombath met with representatives of four local banks to discuss development strategies and financial management. During the meeting, crucial issues such as staff organization and preparation for a major conference were discussed. The Deputy Governor emphasized the importance of staff training and improving financial management to ensure sustainable growth. The news was reported by pasaxon.org.la. This meeting is a significant step in strengthening the banking sector in Vientiane Province, which is the capital of Laos and a key economic hub of the country.