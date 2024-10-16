Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Banks meet in Vientiane to improve financial management

October 15, 2024_ On October 14, 2024, Deputy Governor of Vientiane Province Phuthanuphet Saisombath met with representatives of four local banks to...

Laos: Banks meet in Vientiane to improve financial management
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ On October 14, 2024, Deputy Governor of Vientiane Province Phuthanuphet Saisombath met with representatives of four local banks to discuss development strategies and financial management. During the meeting, crucial issues such as staff organization and preparation for a major conference were discussed. The Deputy Governor emphasized the importance of staff training and improving financial management to ensure sustainable growth. The news was reported by pasaxon.org.la. This meeting is a significant step in strengthening the banking sector in Vientiane Province, which is the capital of Laos and a key economic hub of the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
gestione Vientiane management convegno
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza